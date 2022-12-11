Charles Julian Cazalet Purchases 25 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Charles Julian Cazalet acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £997 ($1,215.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,925 ($30,392.64).

Charles Julian Cazalet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Charles Julian Cazalet acquired 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £970 ($1,182.78) per share, for a total transaction of £24,250 ($29,569.56).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,007.50 ($12.29) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 944 ($11.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,425 ($17.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,009.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,053.08.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

