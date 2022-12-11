James Williams Buys 4,875 Shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) Stock

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) insider James Williams acquired 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £24,813.75 ($30,256.98).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SDP opened at GBX 508 ($6.19) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £808.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc has a one year low of GBX 446 ($5.44) and a one year high of GBX 609 ($7.43). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 486.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 505.86.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $9.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s payout ratio is presently -0.17%.

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

