Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.67.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

About Equinox Gold

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$4.97 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.23 and a 12 month high of C$11.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.