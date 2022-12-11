Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Trading Down 2.3 %

Company Profile

ITR opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$67.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.94. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.88.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

