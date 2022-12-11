Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Insider Sells £496,908 in Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEOGet Rating) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 18,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,675 ($32.62), for a total transaction of £496,908 ($605,911.47).

Alasdair (Al) Breach also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 1st, Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 76,292 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,509 ($30.59), for a total transaction of £1,914,166.28 ($2,334,064.48).
  • On Tuesday, November 29th, Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 100,000 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,544 ($31.02), for a total transaction of £2,544,000 ($3,102,060.72).
  • On Friday, November 25th, Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 7,878 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,540 ($30.97), for a total transaction of £200,101.20 ($243,996.10).

Shares of BGEO stock opened at GBX 2,635 ($32.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 414.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,291 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,914.40. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 960 ($11.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,695 ($32.86).

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

