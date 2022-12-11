Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Calibre Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CXB opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.97. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.52 and a 12-month high of C$1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$396.07 million and a PE ratio of 5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

