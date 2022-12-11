Research Analysts Offer Predictions for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Separately, Haywood Securities upped their price target on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.71.

K92 Mining Price Performance

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining stock opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.70. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$10.52.

(Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.