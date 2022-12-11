Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a report released on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TCW. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.97.

About Trican Well Service

TSE:TCW opened at C$3.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$2.46 and a one year high of C$4.90. The company has a market cap of C$854.19 million and a PE ratio of 14.76.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

