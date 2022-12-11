Insider Buying: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Acquires £216,011.60 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 44,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 490 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £216,011.60 ($263,396.66).

Paragon Banking Group Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:PAG opened at GBX 510.50 ($6.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 654.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 437.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 482.06. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 364.60 ($4.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 619 ($7.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a GBX 19.20 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Paragon Banking Group

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

