FY2022 EPS Estimates for STERIS’ Increased by Raymond James (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a research note issued on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.38.
STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.57 million.
STERIS’ Stock Performance
STERIS’ Company Profile
STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.
