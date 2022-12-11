PHX Minerals (PHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PHX opened at $3.40 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $123.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.68.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at PHX Minerals

PHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 21,177 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $61,201.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,249,095 shares in the company, valued at $15,169,884.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 205,951 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 37,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

