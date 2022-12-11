Informa (LON:INF) Hits New 12-Month High at $628.40

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 628.40 ($7.66) and last traded at GBX 627.40 ($7.65), with a volume of 181582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 619.40 ($7.55).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.84) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 725 ($8.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.32) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Informa from GBX 640 ($7.80) to GBX 650 ($7.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 700 ($8.54).

Informa Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 4,177.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 574.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 560.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

