Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $281.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $242.99 and a 12-month high of $432.19.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.