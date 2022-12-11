Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 1.6 %
YMM opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. Full Truck Alliance has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $12.05.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
