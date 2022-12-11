TheStreet Lowers Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

