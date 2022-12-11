John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, CJS Securities upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of WLY stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.95.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $487.57 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $85,292.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

