Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,325 shares of company stock valued at $31,823,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,084 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

