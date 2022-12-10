Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $37.92 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $37,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

NASDAQ HON opened at $211.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

