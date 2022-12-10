Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,433,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,844,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,026,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic Stock Performance

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $78.59 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

