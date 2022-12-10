Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 384,640 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,811,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 384,640 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.75% of CVS Health worth $909,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.65 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.17. The company has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.