Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,924 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $66,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $125.76 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average is $129.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

