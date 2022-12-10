Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,232,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,683 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.45% of PepsiCo worth $1,038,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

PEP stock opened at $183.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.62.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

