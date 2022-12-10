Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $157,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

EL opened at $240.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.40. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.