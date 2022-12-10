Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 906.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $539.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.89. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $503.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

