Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 42.19%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $326.39 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $421.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.96.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

