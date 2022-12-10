Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $37,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $211.63 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

