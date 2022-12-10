Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Broadcom by 255.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 234,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,998,000 after acquiring an additional 38,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho cut their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.68.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.6 %

AVGO stock opened at $544.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

