DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $227.29 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.43. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.