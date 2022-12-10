Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Decreased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $227.29 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.43.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.60.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

