Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $706.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $658.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $933.06. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

