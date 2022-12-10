Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 567 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

