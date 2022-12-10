Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,736 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $81,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $434.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.58.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

