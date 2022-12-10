Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,052,413 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 453,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,052,413 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $40,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after buying an additional 1,687,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

