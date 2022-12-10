Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,764 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,350,149 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $63,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.16. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.05.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

