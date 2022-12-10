Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,840 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of Marathon Petroleum worth $59,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPC stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

