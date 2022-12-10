Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 559,749 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Target worth $65,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
