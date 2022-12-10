Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.65% of Signature Bank worth $939,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after acquiring an additional 310,514 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.29.

Shares of SBNY opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.18. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $113.45 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

