Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 332,074 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 332,074 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.35% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $939,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $827.80 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $801.36 and its 200-day moving average is $719.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

