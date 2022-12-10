Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 193,988 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $67,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,264,000 after buying an additional 154,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $163.67 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,750 shares of company stock worth $40,057,093. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.