Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $42.08 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

