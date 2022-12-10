Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 912,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $29,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,053 shares of company stock worth $9,053,201. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $257.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $270.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

