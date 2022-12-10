Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,607,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,994 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $38,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 108,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65,706 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 57,201.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $855.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $1,014,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,555,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,578,802.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $1,014,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,555,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,578,802.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $979,124.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,510,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,218,734.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Byline Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

