Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $45.76 Million Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 950,629 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.88% of Knowles worth $45,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,244,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,556,000 after buying an additional 110,065 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,145,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,827,000 after buying an additional 111,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Knowles by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after buying an additional 282,174 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,433,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,174,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Knowles by 1,698.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 1,505,412 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Knowles news, Director Daniel J. Crowley acquired 2,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,815.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:KN opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).
