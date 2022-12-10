Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 354 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $185.65 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $191.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average of $169.49.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

