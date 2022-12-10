Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average of $98.70.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.