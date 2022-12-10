Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $43.78 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 611,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,409 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $43,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.36.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

