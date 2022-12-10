Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 119,333 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,333 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.60% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $43,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,353,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,708 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,988 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,166,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSC opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

