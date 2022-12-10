Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after buying an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,856,000 after buying an additional 335,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,206,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,196,000 after buying an additional 159,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.9 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $127.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

