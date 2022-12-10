Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 36,988 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,988 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Five9 were worth $37,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in Five9 by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,019,000 after buying an additional 778,928 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 385,846 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,438,000.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Five9 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.32.

Five9 stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.07. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $144.24.

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $576,933.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $576,933.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

