Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 306,182 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165,837 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,182 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.80% of Synovus Financial worth $42,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after acquiring an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 96.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Price Performance

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

